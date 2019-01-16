Stemline prices stock offering; shares down 4% premarket
Jan. 16, 2019
- Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) has priced an underwritten public offering of 8,888,889 (upsized from 6.6M) common stock at $9.00 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $80M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,333,333 shares.
- The offering is expected to close on January 18.
- Net proceeds from this offering will be utilized for (i) commercial activities of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp; SL‑401); (ii) clinical development of SL‑801, SL‑701 and potentially SL-901; (iii) research and development activities; (iv) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (v) other general corporate purposes.
