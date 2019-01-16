U.K. inflation slips to near two-year lows
- Inflation in Britain fell to its lowest level in nearly two years in December, mainly due to lower oil prices.
- Consumer prices expanded 2.1%, from 2.3% the previous month, providing households some relief at a time of U.K. economic uncertainty.
- Inflation has been high since the Brexit referendum in 2016, which prompted a sharp fall in the pound that raised the cost of imports.
- Sterling +0.1% to $1.2865.
