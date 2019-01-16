U.K. inflation slips to near two-year lows

Jan. 16, 2019 6:03 AM ETFXB, EWU, GBB-OLD, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Inflation in Britain fell to its lowest level in nearly two years in December, mainly due to lower oil prices.
  • Consumer prices expanded 2.1%, from 2.3% the previous month, providing households some relief at a time of U.K. economic uncertainty.
  • Inflation has been high since the Brexit referendum in 2016, which prompted a sharp fall in the pound that raised the cost of imports.
  • Sterling +0.1% to $1.2865.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
