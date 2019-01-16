New Age Beverages to distribute Marley branded CBD-infused drinks

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) announces the signing of an agreement to develop and distribute Marley branded cannabis-infused beverages.

The company says the first product to rollout in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving.

The initial market rollout will be to customers in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption.

The company thinks the rollout gives New Age a significant first-mover advantage in the CBD space with a globally-recognized brand platform, and positions the venture well for further expansion as regulations permit.

NBEV +4.37% premarket to $7.40.

Source: Press Release