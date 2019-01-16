Ford to refresh 75% of lineup

Ford (NYSE:F) issues preliminary results for FY18 and updates on FY19 expectations.

The automaker expects to report a non-cash pretax remeasurement loss of $877M for FY18 related to year-end revaluation of global pension and other postretirement employee benefits, or pension mark-to-market adjustment. EPS of $1.30 is anticipated for the full year to match prior guidance. On the balance sheet, Ford ended the year with cash of $23.1B and liquidity of $34.2B.

"For 2019, we see the potential for year-over-year improvement in company revenue, EBIT and adjusted operating cash flow," says Ford CFO Bob Shanks. Ford projects global industry volume will be flat compared to 2018.

The company says it also expects to refresh 75% of its model lineup over the next two years.

A Q1 dividend of $0.15 per share is declared.