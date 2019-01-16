AstraZeneca to promote Luye Pharma cholesterol med in China
- AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has secured exclusive rights in China to promote Shanghai-based Luye Pharma's Xuezhikang Capsules, a lipid-regulating compound made by fermenting red yeast rice. In clinical trials, it lowered "bad cholesterol" 45% when combined with ezetimibe (Merck's Zetia).
- Under the terms of the agreement, AZN will be responsible for promotion while Luye will retain asset rights, commercial sales rights (unclear how this differs from exclusive promotion rights), the registration permit, all intellectual property and all other rights except product promotion.
- Financial terms are not disclosed.