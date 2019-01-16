BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q4 adjusted EPS $6.08 falls short of consensus estimate by 20 cents and declines from $6.19 in the year-ago period, as net inflows shrink by more than half.

Total revenue of $3.43B misses consensus by $10M; compares with $3.58B in Q3 and $3.76B a year ago; technology services revenue increases 19% Y/Y to $203M.

BLK -0.8% in premarket trading.

Q4 total net flows $49.8B vs. $102.9B a year ago; iShares ETFs net flows $81.4B.

Q4 adjusted operating income of $1.31B, falls 12% from $1.49B a year ago; adjusted operating margin 43.5% vs. 44.7%.

Adjusted results exclude $60M restructuring charge from initiative to modify size and shape of workforce.

Assets under management of $5.98T at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $6.44T at Sept. 30, 2018 and $6.29T a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

