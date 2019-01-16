M&A animal spirits hit payments - Fiserv and First Data to merge

The all-stock deal will have First Data (NYSE:FDC) owners getting 0.303 Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares for each share of FDC they hold.

That's an equity value of $22.74B based on yesterday's closing prices, and a 29% premium to the five-day weighted average price of FDC. After the close, Fiserv shareholders will own 57% of the combined company.

The merger is seen generating about $900M of run-rate expense savings, and at least $500M of revenue synergies. More than $4B of annual free cash flow is seen by year 3, and the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS by more than 20%.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.

Source: Press Release