Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) reports preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY 2018 and outlook for 2019.

Preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 GAAP Results

Q4 and FY Revenue of $1.55B and $5.82B, respectively.

Q4 and FY EPS is expected in the range of $0.71 to $0.72 and $2.87 to $2.88, respectively.

Preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 Non-GAAP Results

Q4 and FY Revenue of $1.47B and $5.54B, respectively.

Q4 and FY EPS is expected in the range of $0.84 to $0.85 and $3.10 to $3.11, respectively.

Preliminary Outlook for 2019

Fiserv expects internal revenue growth in a range of 4.5 to 5%.

Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $3.39 to $3.52.

Agreement to Combine with First Data Corporation

Also, Fiserv will combine with First Data Corporation in an all-stock transaction for an equity value of ~$22B.

Actual Q4 and FY 2018 results are expected on February 7.