Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) reports preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY 2018 and outlook for 2019.
Preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 GAAP Results
Q4 and FY Revenue of $1.55B and $5.82B, respectively.
Q4 and FY EPS is expected in the range of $0.71 to $0.72 and $2.87 to $2.88, respectively.
Preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 Non-GAAP Results
Q4 and FY Revenue of $1.47B and $5.54B, respectively.
Q4 and FY EPS is expected in the range of $0.84 to $0.85 and $3.10 to $3.11, respectively.
Preliminary Outlook for 2019
Fiserv expects internal revenue growth in a range of 4.5 to 5%.
Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $3.39 to $3.52.
Agreement to Combine with First Data Corporation
Also, Fiserv will combine with First Data Corporation in an all-stock transaction for an equity value of ~$22B.
Actual Q4 and FY 2018 results are expected on February 7.
Shares are down 2% premarket.