WeWork CEO leases property to company

WeWork (VWORK) CEO Adam Neumann leases properties in which he has an ownership stake to the company, potentially creating a conflict of interest, according to WSJ sources.

Neumann has reportedly made millions from the arrangement.

In a prospectus last year, WeWork disclosed paying more than $12M in rent for buildings "partially owned by officers" during 2016-17, and future payments total over $110M for the full lease terms.

A WeWork spokesman tells WSJ the deals are reviewed and approved by the board or an independent committee and investors are informed.