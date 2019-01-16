Accenture gets a new bull
Jan. 16, 2019 7:35 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACN, EPAMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from Neutral to Buy citing an "attractive entry point for a high quality, defensive large-cap." Price target is set at $169.
- But the analyst says "we would definitely not call this a valuation upgrade."
- The firm sees ACN as the best-positioned traditional player in the IT services/business process outsourcing sector.
- Citi's top pick in the sector? EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), which has gone defensive in the current macro environment with political/policy risks.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.