Petrobras falls just short of 2018 production targets

  • Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says FY 2018 domestic production fell 5.5% to 2.03M bbl/day of oil, just shy of its target of 2.1M bbl/day, affected by delays in the start-up of some pre-salt production units.
  • Total full-year production of oil and natural gas was 2.63M boe/day, short of the company's 2.7M boe/day target, while 2019 output is forecast at 2.8M boe/day.
  • Separately, PBR says John Forman declined the government’s nomination to join the board; reports had said Forman was fined by Brazil's securities regulator in 2016 for insider trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.