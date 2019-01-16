Petrobras falls just short of 2018 production targets
- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says FY 2018 domestic production fell 5.5% to 2.03M bbl/day of oil, just shy of its target of 2.1M bbl/day, affected by delays in the start-up of some pre-salt production units.
- Total full-year production of oil and natural gas was 2.63M boe/day, short of the company's 2.7M boe/day target, while 2019 output is forecast at 2.8M boe/day.
- Separately, PBR says John Forman declined the government’s nomination to join the board; reports had said Forman was fined by Brazil's securities regulator in 2016 for insider trading.