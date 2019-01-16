Bank of America +4.5% on Q4 beat
Jan. 16, 2019 7:39 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) advances 4.5% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of 70 cents powers ahead of the consensus estimate of 63 cents, on strength of Consumer Banking and Global Wealth and Investment Management unit results along with cost controls.
- Q4 revenue of $22.7B beats the average analyst estimate by $390M; increases from $20.4B a year ago.
- Q4 provision for credit losses decreased by $96M to $905M, and net charge-off ratio fell to 0.39%.
- Q4 efficiency ratio improved to 58% from 65% a year ago.
- Consumer Banking net income rose 52% to $3.3B, while Global Wealth and Investment Management net income increased 43% to $1.1B.
- In Global Markets, sales and trading revenue fell 6% to $2.5B, excluding net debit valuation adjustment gains of $52M; equities up 11% to $1.1B and FICC down 15% to $1.4B.
- Return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 11.6% from 3.3% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET; 1-877-200-4456 (US) Conference ID 79795.
