Alpine Immune raises $25M via private placement

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) has entered into a purchase agreement yielding gross proceeds of ~$25.3M.

Pursuant to the terms of agreement, Alpine will issue units of ~4.7M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase ~1.8M common shares.

The purchase price of each unit, consisting of one share of common stock plus a warrant is $5.37. The warrants will have an exercise price of $12.74 per share.

Net proceeds will be used to fund development of ALPN-101 and ALPN-202.

Closing date is January 18.