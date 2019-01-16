Massachusetts AG after Purdue Pharma owners for role in opioid crisis

  • Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has filed an amended lawsuit against privately held Purdue Pharma aimed at holding members of the controlling Sackler family personally responsible for its role in the opioid crisis.
  • In a statement the company said the lawsuit "distorts critical facts" and "is littered with biased and inaccurate characterizations of [internal] documents and individual defendants."
  • In 2007, the company and three executives pleaded guilty to federal charges of misbranding OxyContin and agreed to pay $634.5M in penalties.
  • Opioid-related tickers: ENDP, MNK, OTCPK:INVVY, OTCPK:RBGLY, JNJ, INSY, OTCQB:ELTP, OPNT, AGN, TEVA, ABBV, ALKS, AMPH, COLL, PTIE, OTC:ACUR, PTX, ACRX, IPCI, KMPH, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, MYL, PRGO, ASRT, NKTR
