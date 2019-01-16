Aptinyx down 63% premarket on failed clinical trial

Jan. 16, 2019 8:15 AM ETAptinyx Inc. (APTX)APTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Thinly traded small cap Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is down 63% premarket on light volume following its announcement that a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) failed to achieve the primary endpoint. Specifically, NYX-2925 failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by average daily pain scores versus baseline.
  • The results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • The company says it will decide on a path forward once it completes the data analysis.
