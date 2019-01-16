Goldman Sachs +3.0% after Q4 blowout

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) rises 3.0% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of $6.04 blows away the average analyst estimate of $4.30 as net interest income rose and operating expenses and income taxes declined.
  • Q4 net interest income of $991M increased 16% from Q3 and 10% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating expenses of $5.15B fell 8% from Q3 and rose 9% from a year ago; provision for income taxes fell to $170M from $554M in Q3 and $5.04B in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net revenue of $8.08B, down 8% from Q3 and unchanged from a year ago; exceeds consensus by $580M.
  • Q4 provision for credit losses of $222M compared with $174M in Q3 and $290M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity ws 12.1% for Q4.
  • Investment Banking net revenue of $2.04B, up 3% from Q3 and down 5% from Q4 2017.
  • Institution Client Services net revenue of $2.43B fell 22% from Q3 and up 2% from Q4 2017; FICC client execution net revenue of $822M fell 18% Y/Y; equities net revenue of $1.60B rose 17% Y/Y.
  • Investing & Lending net revenue of $1.91B fell 6% from Q3 and down 2% from Q4 2017.
  • Investment Management net revenue of $1.70B was unchanged from Q3 and up 2% from Q4 2017.
  • Total assets were $933B as of Dec. 31, 2018, down from $957B as of Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Book value per common share was $207.36 at Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
