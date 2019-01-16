Wyndham Hotels & Resorts nabs Days Inn rights in China
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announces that it reacquired exclusive direct franchising rights for its Days Inn brand for the People's Republic of China.
- The company says the reacquisition of the direct franchising rights was effected through the termination of the master license agreement between Wyndham Hotels and its master licensee for the Days Inn system in China. The move aligns with Wyndham Hotels' strategy to grow its direct-franchising operations in emerging markets.
- The Days Inn portfolio in China consists of more than 70 economy, midscale and upscale hotels encompassing more than 12.5k rooms.
