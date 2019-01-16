Radian (RDN) acquired Five Bridges Advisors, LLC, a renowned developer of proprietary software, data analytics and predictive models leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and traditional econometric techniques.

Five Bridges will operate under its current brand and provide the same level of quality products and services to its customers through its offices in Bethesda, Maryland.

In 2019, Five Bridges will transition to the new One Radian brand identity as an integral part of the company’s Title, Mortgage and Real Estate Services.

Source: Press Release