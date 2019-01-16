First Data sees FY 2018 revenue as high as $9.5B

First Data (NYSE:FDC) reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 results and 2019 guidance.

Preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 results

Q4 and FY total revenue of ~$2.4B and $9.5B, respectively.

Q4 and FY GAAP EPS of ~$0.17 and ~$1.05, respectively.

Q4 and FY Non-GAAP EPS of ~$0.38 and ~$1.41, respectively.

Preliminary FY 2019 guidance

Organic constant currency revenue growth in the range of 5% to 6%. Non-GAAP EPS growth is expected in the low double digits.

Final Q4 and FY 2018 results will be provided on February 7.