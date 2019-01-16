European auto stays in downtrend

  • Registrations of new passenger cars fell 8.4% in the European Union during December to extend on a four-month downtrend coinciding with the introduction of WLTP (worldwide light vehicles test procedure). Weak demand from China was also a factor.
  • Declines were seen at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -9.3%, PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) -6.0%, Renault (OTC:RNSDF) -17%, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) -9%, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (NYSE:FCAU) -3% and Ford (NYSE:F) -5% during the month. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) was an outlier with a 9% gain in registrations and Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) recorded a 10% increase.
  • For the full year, EU car registrations were up 0.1%. Volkswagen saw its market share edge up to 23.9% to top PSA Group (16.0%), Renault (10.5%), BMW (6.6%) and FCA (6.5%). Registrations in Spain (+7.0%) and France (+3.0%) were in positive territory for the full year, while the U.K. saw a 6.8% decline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.