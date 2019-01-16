European auto stays in downtrend
Jan. 16, 2019 8:21 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)VWAGY, PEUGF, RNSDF, BMWYY, STLA, F, DDAIF, TTMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Registrations of new passenger cars fell 8.4% in the European Union during December to extend on a four-month downtrend coinciding with the introduction of WLTP (worldwide light vehicles test procedure). Weak demand from China was also a factor.
- Declines were seen at Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -9.3%, PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) -6.0%, Renault (OTC:RNSDF) -17%, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) -9%, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (NYSE:FCAU) -3% and Ford (NYSE:F) -5% during the month. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) was an outlier with a 9% gain in registrations and Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) recorded a 10% increase.
- For the full year, EU car registrations were up 0.1%. Volkswagen saw its market share edge up to 23.9% to top PSA Group (16.0%), Renault (10.5%), BMW (6.6%) and FCA (6.5%). Registrations in Spain (+7.0%) and France (+3.0%) were in positive territory for the full year, while the U.K. saw a 6.8% decline.