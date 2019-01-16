B2Gold says 2018 gold production, revenue hit new records
- B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) reports 2018 production jumped 51% Y/Y to reach a record 953.5K oz. of gold, near the top end of revised guidance of 920K-960K oz. and exceeding the upper end of the original guidance range of 910K-950K oz.
- Full-year consolidated gold revenue totaled $1.2B, up 92% Y/Y and a new company record.
- BTG says output at its new Fekola mine in Mali, in its first full-year of commercial production, totaled 439K oz., exceeding the upper limit of guidance, while the Masbate mine in the Philippines achieved record annual production of 216.5K oz., topping the upper limit of guidance.
- BTG also expects to come in at the lower end of its FY 2018 cost guidance ranges for consolidated cash operating costs of $505-$550/oz. and consolidated AISC of $780-$830/oz.
- For 2019, BTG forecasts gold production of 935K-975K oz. at cash operating costs of $520-$560/oz. and AISC of $835-$875/oz.