Sysco dips after BAML cut
Jan. 16, 2019 8:30 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)SYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to a Neutral rating from Buy on a softer sales outlook for FY19 and expectations for margin pressure.
- "While we think SYY has a number of tools to mitigate near-term margin headwinds and has pulled forward productivity and cost-control initiatives, we still see factors that could present further downside earnings risk in F19," warns analyst Marisa Sullivan.
- BAML's price objective of $68 on the food supplier is 18X the firm's FY20 EPS estimate.
- Shares of Sysco are down 1.16% in premarket trading.