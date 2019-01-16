IBM scrapping Watson Workspace

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scrapping its collaborative AI tool Watson Workspace at the end of next month due to low demand, according to an internal memo viewed by The Register.

Watson Workspace's February 28 end comes two years after its launch.

Key quote, from the memo: “While there is no question that Watson Workspace is innovative and agile, it hasn’t resonated with clients or obtained traction in the marketplace necessary for IBM to continue forward with the service."

The company has already stopped taking orders for the products and says it has worked out a "smooth transition" for current subscribers.

Starting today, businesses with Watson Workspace will see a timeline for leaving the service. IBM says its Sametime is a "viable alternative" but "not an exact replacement."