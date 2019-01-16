Winnebago launches new wheelchair-friendly RVs
Jan. 16, 2019 8:36 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)WGOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) announces the launch of three accessibility-enhanced motorhomes (Intent 30R AE, Adventurer 30T AE and Forza 34T AE).
- The company says the new wheelchair-friendly models are available in three standardized floorplans that include the most commonly requested options.
- The new models will debut at the 2019 Florida RV Supershowrunning from today until January 20.
- Winnebago says it's building on a 40-year history of customizing RVs for accessibility and meeting a segment with demand. U.S. Census Bureau data from 2012 indicated that there was around 3.6M people over the age of 15 who used a wheelchair, with an additional 11.6M people using a cane, crutches or walker to get around.
- WGO +1.16% premarket to $29.66.
- Source: Press Release