Winnebago launches new wheelchair-friendly RVs

Jan. 16, 2019 8:36 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)WGOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) announces the launch of three accessibility-enhanced motorhomes (Intent 30R AE, Adventurer 30T AE and Forza  34T AE).
  • The company says the new wheelchair-friendly models are available in three standardized floorplans that include the most commonly requested options.
  • The new models will debut at the 2019 Florida RV Supershowrunning from today until January 20.
  • Winnebago says it's building on a 40-year history of customizing RVs for accessibility and meeting a segment with demand. U.S. Census Bureau data from 2012 indicated that there was around 3.6M people over the age of 15 who used a wheelchair, with an additional 11.6M people using a cane, crutches or walker to get around.
  • WGO +1.16% premarket to $29.66.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.