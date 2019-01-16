Talos Energy sees higher 2019 production; $465M-$485M in capex

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) forecasts FY 2019 production of 53K-56K boe/day, a 6.8% increase from the midpoint of its 2018 guidance of 49K-53K boe/day, and positive free cash flow in the budget case of $55/bbl WTI and $2.75/MMBtu.

Talos plans capital spending of $465M-$485M, including four Gulf of Mexico deepwater projects, including the hook-up of the recently successful Tornado 3 well and drilling and the potential hook-up of three additional projects in the Green Canyon core area.

Talos says guidance includes an anticipated 45-60 day shut-in of its Phoenix complex during Q1 due to a scheduled HP-1 dry dock required by regulators twice every five years; the shut-in represents an estimated cash flow impact of $35M-$55M.