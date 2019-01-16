PNC Q4 misses as NII declines

  • PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) slips 1.0% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of $2.75 misses consensus estimate by 4 cents.
  • Q4 net interest income of $1.86B falls from $1.89B in Q3 and $1.92B in Q4; net interest margin of 2.96% compares with 2.99% in Q3 and 2.88% in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 total revenue of $4.34B slips from $4.36B in Q3 and is up from $4.26B in the year-ago quarter; falls short of consensus by $60M.
  • Q4 average loans of $225.9B rose 1% from Q3 and by 2% Y/Y.
  • Q4 provision for credit losses $148M vs. $88M in Q3 and $125M in Q4 2017.
  • Return on average common equity 11.83% vs. 12.32% in Q3 and 18.90% in Q4 2017.
  • Book value per common share of $95.72 at Q4 end vs. $93.22 at Q3 end.
  • Conference call 10 AM ET.
  • Previously: PNC Financial misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 16)

This was corrected on 02/07/2019 at 2:34 AM. Corrects to Q4 EPS in first bullet.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.