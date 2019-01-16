PNC Q4 misses as NII declines
- PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) slips 1.0% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of $2.75 misses consensus estimate by 4 cents.
- Q4 net interest income of $1.86B falls from $1.89B in Q3 and $1.92B in Q4; net interest margin of 2.96% compares with 2.99% in Q3 and 2.88% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 total revenue of $4.34B slips from $4.36B in Q3 and is up from $4.26B in the year-ago quarter; falls short of consensus by $60M.
- Q4 average loans of $225.9B rose 1% from Q3 and by 2% Y/Y.
- Q4 provision for credit losses $148M vs. $88M in Q3 and $125M in Q4 2017.
- Return on average common equity 11.83% vs. 12.32% in Q3 and 18.90% in Q4 2017.
- Book value per common share of $95.72 at Q4 end vs. $93.22 at Q3 end.
- Conference call 10 AM ET.
