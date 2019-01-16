Aradigm to meet with FDA to get Apulmiq NDA back on track
- Aradigm (OTC:ARDM) will meet with the FDA on January 25 to discuss the third-party review of the data supporting its marketing application for Apulmiq (ciprofloxacin for inhalation) for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in patients with chronic lung infection due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa). The company received a CRL a year ago citing issues with patient-level pulmonary exacerbation results.
- The company says the re-examination of the data verified the results of the two Phase 3 studies, ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4, the former failed to achieve the primary endpoint but the latter did.
- It hopes to receive guidance from the FDA on a refiling, adding that a new human factor study is in process and work to address product quality issues is almost finished.
