Aradigm to meet with FDA to get Apulmiq NDA back on track

Jan. 16, 2019 8:48 AM ETAradigm Corp. (ARDM)
  • Aradigm (OTC:ARDM) will meet with the FDA on January 25 to discuss the third-party review of the data supporting its marketing application for Apulmiq (ciprofloxacin for inhalation) for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in patients with chronic lung infection due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa). The company received a CRL a year ago citing issues with patient-level pulmonary exacerbation results.
  • The company says the re-examination of the data verified the results of the two Phase 3 studies, ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4, the former failed to achieve the primary endpoint but the latter did.
  • It hopes to receive guidance from the FDA on a refiling, adding that a new human factor study is in process and work to address product quality issues is almost finished.
  • Previously: FDA rejects Aradigm's marketing application for Linhaliq for NCFBE (Jan. 29, 2018)
