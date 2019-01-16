YouTube bans "Bird Box" challenge
- YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOGL) updates its guidelines to ban videos encouraging dangerous activities such as the recent "Bird Box" challenge where users perform actions (including driving) while blindfolded.
- The platform will also ban content that could seriously distress children involved in the video, such as tricking a child into thinking a parent is dead or shaming the child for a mistake.
- In 2017, the parents behind YouTube channel DaddyOFive lost custody of two of their five children after filming "prank" videos that included telling a child another family adopted him.