YouTube bans "Bird Box" challenge

Jan. 16, 2019 8:57 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL)GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOGL) updates its guidelines to ban videos encouraging dangerous activities such as the recent "Bird Box" challenge where users perform actions (including driving) while blindfolded.
  • The platform will also ban content that could seriously distress children involved in the video, such as tricking a child into thinking a parent is dead or shaming the child for a mistake.
  • In 2017, the parents behind YouTube channel DaddyOFive lost custody of two of their five children after filming "prank" videos that included telling a child another family adopted him.
