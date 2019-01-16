Viveve sees FY 2018 revenue as high as $18.5M; shares up 21% premarket

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 revenue of ~$4.4M and ~$18.5M, respectively.
2019 milestones
Completion of study enrollment in VIVEVE II for sexual function;
Release of final data from LIBERATE-International in SUI and achievement of regulatory clearance; and
Approval of the IDE from FDA to conduct the LIBERATE-U.S. trial in SUI.
Also, the board of directors has appointed Steven Basta, to the position of Chairman.
The company plans to report its final results in March 2019.
Shares are up 21% premarket.
