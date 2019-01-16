Viveve sees FY 2018 revenue as high as $18.5M; shares up 21% premarket

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2018 revenue of ~$4.4M and ~$18.5M, respectively.

2019 milestones

Completion of study enrollment in VIVEVE II for sexual function;

Release of final data from LIBERATE-International in SUI and achievement of regulatory clearance; and

Approval of the IDE from FDA to conduct the LIBERATE-U.S. trial in SUI.

Also, the board of directors has appointed Steven Basta, to the position of Chairman.

The company plans to report its final results in March 2019.