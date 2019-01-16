High-wire act for online gambling after DOJ bombshell

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree weighs in on the reversal by the Department of Justice that the Interstate Wire Act of 1961 only applies to sports gambling.

"The biggest financial risk out of the gate in our view is if banks and payment processors shy away from the gambling industry and temporarily halt payments for online gambling activities. This would make it more difficult for customers to deposit cash into the system," notes DeCree.

He sees the new DOJ opinion as the starting point for a much bigger debate on regulating the online gambling industry. "In the near-term, we expect existing online/sports gambling businesses in the US to remain open in their current form with little financial impact. But, without greater regulatory clarity, the growth trajectory and progress of online gambling in the US could slow materially," says DeCree.

Another factor in the equation is how much the government shutdown slows down the process of the DOJ clarifying what's the implications for intrastate lotteries, casino and online poker sites.

Many casino companies have embraced online gambling, but Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sheldon Adelson has been a notable critic.

Looking ahead, any way you cut it, there's some risk (or opportunities?) for investors with a piece of online gambling.

Full DOJ Wire Act opinion

