U.S. Bancorp Q4 beats as net interest income increases

Jan. 16, 2019 9:12 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)USBBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) up 1% premarket after Q4 EPS of $1.10 beats estimates by $0.04.
  • Total revenue of $5.82B up 3.9% as NII increased 4% on rising interest rates on assets, earning assets growth, and higher yields on reinvestment of securities, partially offset by higher rates on deposits and funding mix.
  • 4Q18 Return on average assets of 1.59%; return on average common equity of 15.8%.
  • Return on tangible common equity of 20.2% vs. 18.8% in 4Q17.
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.3% vs. 69.8% in 4Q17.
  • NIM of 3.15% vs. 3.11% in 4Q17.
  • Conference Call at 9 AM ET
  • Prior: U.S. Bancorp beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
