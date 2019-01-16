Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.95 exceeds the average analyst estimate by 8 cents and increases from $1.86 in Q3.

Q4 net interest income of $614M increases from $599M in Q3 and $545M a year ago; net interest margin of 3.70% improves from 3.60% in Q3 and 3.27% a year ago.

Q4 adjusted efficiency ratio of 50.70% vs. 51.59% in Q3.

Q4 average loans of $48.8B vs. $48.6B in Q3 and $48.9B in Q4 2017.

Q4 average deposits of $55.7B compares with $56.1B in Q3 and $57.6B in Q4 2017.

Q4 common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.12% vs. 11.68% in Q3.

FY2019 outlook: Sees average loans rising 2%-4% and average deposits declining 1%-2%; expects net interest income up 4%-5% as it benefits from higher rates ($130M-$150M) and securities portfolio repositioning.

Targets FY2019 CET1 of 9.5%-10%.

