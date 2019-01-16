Chevron halts operations at Gorgon LNG's Train 3

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has temporarily halted Train 3 at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia to address a mechanical issue; trains 1 and 2 continue to produce LNG and load cargoes.

The mechanical issue is likely due to a heat wave sweeping across Australia, industry sources say, as higher than usual temperatures have the potential to affect the cooling processes of an LNG plant.

Gorgon, one of the world’s largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6M metric tons/year of LNG from its three trains; CVX is the project operator and owns a 47.3% stake, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) each have a 25% shares.