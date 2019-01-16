BAC, UAL among premarket gainers
- ToughBuilt (NASDAQ:TBLT) +191% on launching product sales following an earlier distribution agreement with Menards.
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +22%.
- Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) +22% as Massachusetts AG after Purdue Pharma owners for role in opioid crisis.
- First Data (NYSE:FDC) +19% on preliminary revenue.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +14% on prelim revenue.
- China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) +13%.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +9% on technology integration collaboration with SAS and
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) +8% on update on its most recent blockchain research and development efforts.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +8% on upgrade.
- Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) +8%.
- United Continental Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) +6% on Q4 earnings.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +6% on Q4 earnings.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) +4%.
- China Advanced Construction Materials (NASDAQ:CADC) +5% on regaining compliance with Nasdaq.