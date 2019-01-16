BAC, UAL among premarket gainers

  • ToughBuilt (NASDAQ:TBLT) +191% on launching product sales following an earlier distribution agreement with Menards.
  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +22%.
  • Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) +22% as Massachusetts AG after Purdue Pharma owners for role in opioid crisis.
  • First Data (NYSE:FDC) +19% on preliminary revenue.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +14% on prelim revenue.
  • China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) +13%.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +9% on technology integration collaboration with SAS and
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) +8% on update on its most recent blockchain research and development efforts.
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +8% on upgrade.
  • Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) +8%.
  • United Continental Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) +6% on Q4 earnings.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +6% on Q4 earnings.
  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) +4%.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials  (NASDAQ:CADC) +5% on regaining compliance with Nasdaq.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.