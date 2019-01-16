Pearson (NYSE:PSO) is 6.6% lower premarket after announcing it sees fiscal 2018 adjusted operating profit coming in at £540M-£545M, in line with its guidance of £520M-£560M.

EPS is seen at 70-71 pence, with total underlying revenues down 1% Y/Y, paced by declines in U.S. Higher Education Courseware and U.S. K12 Courseware.

Revenue in North America fell 1%, the company says; Core flat; and Growth up 1%.

For 2019, it expects to deliver adjusted operating profit of £590M-£640M, with U.S. Higher Ed Courseware revenue flat to down 5% as "underlying pressures continue," with the rest of the business showing aggregate growth.