Hudbay Minerals in proxy fight as Waterton seeks to replace board, CEO
Jan. 16, 2019 9:33 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)HBMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- P-E firm Waterton Global Resource Management launches a proxy fight with Hudbay Minerals (HBM +2.6%), announcing eight director candidates for election to the company’s 10-member board.
- Waterton, which owns an 11.9% stake in HBM, also wants to bring on former Nevsun Resources CEO Peter Kukielski as HBM's new CEO and board member; he resigned last month as Nevsun was acquired by a China's Zijin Mining.
- Waterton says HBM has "repeatedly failed to realize its potential" due to a culture of entrenchment, weak leadership and the need for more board members with experience in South America, where the company has mining operations.
- The P-E firm first announced its intention to nominate a majority slate of candidates to the board in December.