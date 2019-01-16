Schwab +3.1% as Q4 benefits from client cash allocations

  • Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHWgains 3.1% after Q4 EPS benefits from a surge in client cash allocations in December.
  • Q4 EPS of 65 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 64 cents and revenue of $2.67B beats consensus of $2.63B.
  • Q4 EPS increased from 41 cents a year ago and revenue rose 19% Y/Y.
  • "We grew our consolidated balance sheet 22% to end the year at $297B, reflecting client cash allocations through the year – including a December surge in the midst of heightened market volatility – and $72B of sweep transfers," CFO Peter Crawford said, commenting on 2018 results.
  • Total assets grew 9% during the quarter to $296.5B from $272.1B.
  • Net interest revenue increased 42% $1.63B from $1.15B a year ago, asset management and administration fees fell 13% to $755M from $863M, and trading revenue rose 34% to $206M from $154M.
  • Q4 return on average common stockholders' equity rose to 20% (annualized) from 14% a year ago.
  • Previously: Charles Schwab beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 16)
