Schwab +3.1% as Q4 benefits from client cash allocations
Jan. 16, 2019
- Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) gains 3.1% after Q4 EPS benefits from a surge in client cash allocations in December.
- Q4 EPS of 65 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 64 cents and revenue of $2.67B beats consensus of $2.63B.
- Q4 EPS increased from 41 cents a year ago and revenue rose 19% Y/Y.
- "We grew our consolidated balance sheet 22% to end the year at $297B, reflecting client cash allocations through the year – including a December surge in the midst of heightened market volatility – and $72B of sweep transfers," CFO Peter Crawford said, commenting on 2018 results.
- Total assets grew 9% during the quarter to $296.5B from $272.1B.
- Net interest revenue increased 42% $1.63B from $1.15B a year ago, asset management and administration fees fell 13% to $755M from $863M, and trading revenue rose 34% to $206M from $154M.
- Q4 return on average common stockholders' equity rose to 20% (annualized) from 14% a year ago.
