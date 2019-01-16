Jefferies shuffles beer stock ratings

  • Jefferies is switching some ratings around in the beer sector ahead of Q4 earnings reports.
  • The firm drops Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -2.1%) to an Underperform rating from Hold, while lifting both Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY, OTCPK:CABJF) to Buy from Hold.
  • Jefferies on BUD: "While long term we would view ABI's market positions as a source of durable competitive advantage, in the near term, there is the risk of market share disruption, especially in the USA, Brazil, [South] Africa and possibly Colombia from 2019 onwards."
