Jefferies shuffles beer stock ratings
Jan. 16, 2019 9:43 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)BUD, HEINY, CABGY, CABJFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies is switching some ratings around in the beer sector ahead of Q4 earnings reports.
- The firm drops Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -2.1%) to an Underperform rating from Hold, while lifting both Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY, OTCPK:CABJF) to Buy from Hold.
- Jefferies on BUD: "While long term we would view ABI's market positions as a source of durable competitive advantage, in the near term, there is the risk of market share disruption, especially in the USA, Brazil, [South] Africa and possibly Colombia from 2019 onwards."