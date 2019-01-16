Spirit MTA surges 8.7% after speeding up strategic review
Jan. 16, 2019
- Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) jumps 8.7% after the REIT's board decides to speed up its strategic plan and hires advisers to explore ways to maximize shareholder value.
- Strategic alternatives to be considered may include a sale of the company or the Master Trust 2014, a merger, or other potential alternatives.
- "Through the acceleration of our strategic plan, we will explore all available options to maximize shareholder value," says SMTA CEO, CFO and Treasurer Ricardo Rodriguez. "Our board of trustees also intends to continue paying dividends equal to 100% of CAD.”
- As of Sept. 30, 2018, SMTA’s portfolio of assets consisted of 784 properties held through the Master Trust 2014, including 5 assets leased to ShopKo Stores.
- SMTA continues to monitor its ShopKo Stores-related assets, including in connection with the filing by ShopKo Stores and its affiliates of petitions for relief under Chapter 11 on Jan. 16, 2019.
- SMTA doesn't expect to get any additional cash flow going forward from any of the assets leased to ShopKo Stores, nor bear further meaningful expenses related to those assets.
