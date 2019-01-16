Check Point finds Fortnite vulnerability

  • Check Point Software (CHKP) finds a flaw in hit game Fortnite that could have let hackers break into user accounts.
  • Check Point notified Epic Games, which patched the flaw that manipulated the login process to capture usernames and passwords. Users would've needed to click on a malicious link sent through in-game chat or social media for the hack to work.
  • Fortnite has nearly 80M players across platforms.
  • Read the blog post from Check Point researchers here.
  • Related cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR.
