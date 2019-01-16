Check Point finds Fortnite vulnerability
Jan. 16, 2019 9:52 AM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)CHKP, HACK, CIBRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Check Point Software (CHKP) finds a flaw in hit game Fortnite that could have let hackers break into user accounts.
- Check Point notified Epic Games, which patched the flaw that manipulated the login process to capture usernames and passwords. Users would've needed to click on a malicious link sent through in-game chat or social media for the hack to work.
- Fortnite has nearly 80M players across platforms.
- Read the blog post from Check Point researchers here.
- Related cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR.