Spirit Realty expects benefits from Spirit MTA's sped-up plan

  • Spirit Realty Capital (SRC -0.1%) says Spirit MTA REIT's (SMTA +7.4%) accelerated strategic plan will allow Spirit Realty to pull forward "significant proceeds" that can be redeployed into triple net assets and/or to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing leverage.
  • Also sees nearer-term expiration of Spirit's three-year management contract with SMTA improving organic growth by removing a flat income stream and removing uncertainty around the duration of that income stream.
  • The permanent separation of SRC and SMTA should benefit SRC's cost of capital as Spirit completes its transition to a simplified pure-play net lease REIT, says SRC President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
  • Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Spirit MTA surges 8.7% after speeding up strategic review (Jan. 16)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.