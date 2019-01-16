Spirit Realty expects benefits from Spirit MTA's sped-up plan
Jan. 16, 2019 9:59 AM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)SRC, SMTABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spirit Realty Capital (SRC -0.1%) says Spirit MTA REIT's (SMTA +7.4%) accelerated strategic plan will allow Spirit Realty to pull forward "significant proceeds" that can be redeployed into triple net assets and/or to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing leverage.
- Also sees nearer-term expiration of Spirit's three-year management contract with SMTA improving organic growth by removing a flat income stream and removing uncertainty around the duration of that income stream.
- The permanent separation of SRC and SMTA should benefit SRC's cost of capital as Spirit completes its transition to a simplified pure-play net lease REIT, says SRC President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
- Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.
