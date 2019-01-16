Stocks stretch gains, lifted by financials
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Stocks open higher following upbeat earnings reports from Bank of America (+5.1%) and Goldman Sachs (+5.2%), which beat top and bottom-line consensus estimates for Q4; S&P +0.4%, Dow +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.7%.
- Major European markets trade mostly higher, with France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.3%, while the UK's FTSE (-0.5%) lags in anticipation of Prime Minister May's confidence vote at ~2:00 p.m. ET after her Brexit plan was rejected by a wide margin; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed flat.
- In other U.S. earnings reports, United Continental (+7.3%) posted better than expected quarterly results.
- Elsewhere, Snap -10.8% on news its CFO is resigning.
- The strong reports from BofA and Goldman propel the financials sector (+1.1%) to the top of this morning's leaderboard.
- U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes up 3 bps to a respective 2.55% and 2.74%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 96.03.
- WTI crude -0.2% to $51.99/bbl.
- The Fed's Beige Book for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Also still ahead: business inventories, NAHB housing market index, EIA petroleum inventories