Nexstar extends contract of CEO/Chairman Sook to 2023
Jan. 16, 2019 10:02 AM ETTribune Media Company (TRCO)TRCO, NXSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media Group (NXST +0.7%) has extended the contract of founder and CEO/Chairman Perry Sook through the end of February 2023.
- Sook founded the company in 1996 and took it from revenue of $214M at the time of its 2003 initial public offering to about $2.7B in 2018. Total shareholder returns since the IPO are at 607%; they're 65% over the past five years.
- It's set to become the largest local television group in the country with the acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).