UPS invests in Inxeption
Jan. 16, 2019 10:04 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)UPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UPS (UPS +0.9%) makes an investment in Inxeption Corporation through its Strategic Enterprise fund.
- The investment by UPS in the blockchain player will be used to create innovative new e-commerce solutions for B2B sellers and buyers.
- Inxeption says it has designed the first blockchain-based e-commerce platform for B2B that catalogs and digitizes product information. "The robust technology integrates product design, manufacturing, and supply chain to help merchants grow their top line revenue and sell products online, either for the first time or in a scalable, smarter way," according to the company.
- Financial terms of the investment weren't disclosed.
- Source: Press Release