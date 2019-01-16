Retailers have a China plan
- Retailers have a plan of action to address a potential escalation or continuation of the trade battle between the U.S. and China, according to Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel.
- The tone coming out of the ICR Conference from retail execs is that the odds for a tariff hike to 25% are remote and that the current situation can be managed. "The companies we met seem content with the prospects to renegotiate relationships with China-based partners or to gradually shift manufacturing out of China to other countries, such as Vietnam," writes Nagel.
