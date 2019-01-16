United and peers in rally mode
Jan. 16, 2019 10:26 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UAL, DAL, LUV, JBLU, SAVE, MESA, HA, ALK, ALGT, SKYWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- United Continental (UAL +7%) is giving the airline sector the lift it needed after posting 2019 profit guidance ahead of expectations.
- The strong results could be enough to take the spotlight off the short-term hit to revenue from the large amount of government/contractor travel that has been canceled this month.
- Gainers include Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.2%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.7%), JetBlue (JBLU +1.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.7%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +4%), Mesa Air (MESA +3.9%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +2.5%), Alaska Air (ALK +1.2%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +2.5%) and SkyWest (SKYW +1.1%).
- Previously: United Continental +5% after posting strong quarter (Jan. 15)