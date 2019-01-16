Norsk Hydro says Brazilian state lifts embargo on Alunorte alumina refinery
Jan. 16, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY +5.4%) says Brazil's Para state lifted a production embargo on the company's Alunorte alumina refinery, although full production will not resume until a Brazilian federal court follows suit.
- Alunorte, the world’s largest alumina refinery, has been operating at half capacity since early last year after Norsk Hydro admitted making unlicensed emissions of untreated water during severe rains.
- At full capacity, the plant can produce 6.4M metric tons of alumina, or 10% of the world’s capacity outside China.
