Norsk Hydro says Brazilian state lifts embargo on Alunorte alumina refinery

Jan. 16, 2019
  • Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY +5.4%) says Brazil's Para state lifted a production embargo on the company's Alunorte alumina refinery, although full production will not resume until a Brazilian federal court follows suit.
  • Alunorte, the world’s largest alumina refinery, has been operating at half capacity since early last year after Norsk Hydro admitted making unlicensed emissions of untreated water during severe rains.
  • At full capacity, the plant can produce 6.4M metric tons of alumina, or 10% of the world’s capacity outside China.
  • Potentially relevant tickers include AA, CENX, MT, CSTM, KALU, ACH.
  • ETF: JJUB
