MUFG Union Bank to acquire supply chain finance platform from GE Capital

MUFG Union Bank. a subsidiary of MUFG Americas Holdings which is a U.S. intermediate holding company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) signed an agreement with GE Capital to acquire Trade Payable Services , a leading supply chain finance platform, from GE Capital.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the close of the proposed transaction, MUFG Union Bank will assume management control of the systems and processes supporting the supply chain finance activities that GE Capital performs for GE.

GE is +1.6% to $8.87

Source: Press Release