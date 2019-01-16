New Fox prices $6.8B in debt for spin-off transaction
Jan. 16, 2019 10:45 AM ETFox Corporation (FOX)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fox Corp. (FOX -0.2%, FOXA -0.1%) -- the spin-off connected to Twenty-First Century Fox's combination with Disney -- has priced $6.8B in senior debt.
- That will go (along with cash on hand and its revolving credit) to fund an $8.5B cash dividend in immediately available funds to 21CF right before the distribution of Fox Corp. shares to 21CF shareholders.
- Fox is issuing $750M in 3.666% senior notes due 2022; $1.25B in 4.03% senior notes due 2024; $2B in 4.709% senior notes due 2029; $1.25B in 5.476% senior notes due 2039; and $1.55B in 5.576% senior notes due 2049.