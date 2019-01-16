Sinopec gets approval to list retail business in Hong Kong
Jan. 16, 2019 10:54 AM ETChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)SNPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sinopec (SNP +1%) wins approval from China's State Council for an IPO of its retail business in Hong Kong.
- The approval paves the way for the delayed listing of Sinopec Marketing in what could be one of the largest fuel distribution companies in the world and signals the Chinese government's move towards introducing mixed-ownership models in its large state-owned enterprises.
- The next step now is to obtain a listing approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and list the company in late 2019.